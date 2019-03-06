Hyderabad police busts fake job consultancy racket, arrests 2, seizes 15 Indian passport

Commissioner's team on March 4 arrested two recruiting agents on charges of cheating unemployed youth by sending them to and carrying the business of recruitment of Indian workers with foreign employers without any permission from the of Emigration, Ministry of Labour,

The arrested recruiting agents were and

Police have seized 15 Indian passports, 76 Malaysian SIM cards, three laptops, eight and Rs 11,400 in cash and other incriminating material from their possession. Passport of was also seized.

Police said the accused collected huge amounts promising jobs such as packing man, cleaning man and for a salary ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. They used to conduct interviews and collect advance in the guise of processing fee and other expenditure from the aspirants to create an impression that they are processing their applications.

"They arranged flight tickets from to Malaysia, hotel ticket, visit visa, Malaysian SIM cards and return flight ticket. When the aspirants asked about visiting visa they informed that after reaching their staff will provide the job visa," police said.

