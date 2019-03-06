Hyderabad police busts fake job consultancy racket, arrests 2, seizes 15 Indian passport

-
Commissioner's Task Force of West Zone team on March 4 arrested two recruiting agents on charges of cheating unemployed youth by sending them to Malaysia and carrying the business of recruitment of Indian workers with foreign employers without any permission from the Protector General of Emigration, Ministry of Labour, Government of India.
The arrested recruiting agents were Saurabh Kumar Jha and Mohd Ibrahim.
Police have seized 15 Indian passports, 76 Malaysian SIM cards, three laptops, eight cell phones and Rs 11,400 in cash and other incriminating material from their possession. Passport of Saurabh Kumar Jha was also seized.
Police said the accused collected huge amounts promising jobs such as packing man, cleaning man and salesman for a salary ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. They used to conduct interviews and collect advance in the guise of processing fee and other expenditure from the aspirants to create an impression that they are processing their applications.
"They arranged flight tickets from Hyderabad to Malaysia, hotel ticket, visit visa, Malaysian SIM cards and return flight ticket. When the aspirants asked about visiting visa they informed that after reaching Malaysia their staff will provide the job visa," police said.
