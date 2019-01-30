JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

'Police probing fake voter IDs of OP Rawat, Rajat Kumar'

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi for 'historic' drought relief package
Business Standard

Maoists torch Telangana Road Transport bus

ANI  |  General News 

Four Maoists from Chhattisgarh torched a Telangana Road Transport Bus after making all the passengers de-board here at Sarivela village of Chintoor on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm when four Maoists made all twenty to thirty passengers get down from the bus and torched it.

"Today at around 8 pm four Maoists from Chhattisgarh have torched Telangana Road Transport Bus which was travelling from Kunta in Chhattisgarh to Tandoor in Telangana. There were around 20-30 passengers at the time," said Vishal Gunni, Superintendent of police (SP), East Godavari District.

The police informed that no casualties have been reported and the Maoists immediately fled the spot and returned to Chhattisgarh.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 00:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements