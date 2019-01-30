Maoists torch Telangana Road Transport bus

Four Maoists from torched a Road Transport Bus after making all the passengers de-board here at Sarivela village of Chintoor on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm when four Maoists made all twenty to thirty passengers get down from the bus and torched it.

"Today at around 8 pm four Maoists from have torched Road Transport Bus which was travelling from Kunta in to Tandoor in There were around 20-30 passengers at the time," said Vishal Gunni, of police (SP),

The police informed that no casualties have been reported and the Maoists immediately fled the spot and returned to Chhattisgarh.

