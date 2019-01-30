NCPCR writes to Delhi govt on 'bad influence' of poll campaign in govt schools

The Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the government over "bad influence" of election campaigns in government schools here.

The letter comes a day after Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia, while laying the foundation stone for 11,000 new classrooms across 250 schools at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya on Monday, asked people to vote for the (AAP).

As per the child rights body, election campaign and unannounced visits by ministers and party workers to government schools interrupt the studies of children and prove to be a bad influence on the students.

It further said such visits should be undertaken keeping in mind the safety and security of the students in these schools.

"It has been requested that identity and purpose of the visit are to be verified thoroughly from any visitor in the school and proper entry registers are to be maintained at the main gate," the NCPCR said in its letter.

