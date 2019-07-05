Hyderabad police register case against Hrithik Roshan for cheating

Hyderabad Police on Thursday registered a case against Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador of fitness startup Cult.fit, and three others based on a complaint filed by a gym user.

The complainant Shashikant, alleged that the fitness centre enrolled more people than it could accommodate and later failed to assign them the time slots to undertake workout sessions, as promised during the time of registration.

A case has been registered under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the FIR copy, Hrithik has been named as an accused number four, while Cult.fit founder Mukesh Bansal has been named as an accused number one.

