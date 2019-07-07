I am not a leader who gives orders: Jyotiraditya Scindia on his resignation

After resigning as All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that he is not a leader who gives orders to others and took the responsibility for the party's defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, saying that accountability comes with responsibility.

Considering himself as equally responsible for the Congress' poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, he said: "Even I am responsible if the performance of the Congress isn't good. Therefore, I took the decision to resign."

Recently in a letter which Rahul Gandhi tweeted in his resignation as the party chief had raised the point that accountability should be fixed for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Now Scindia, who is known as a close aide of Rahul, has apparently chosen the line adopted by Gandhi, giving a clear impression that the Team RG is slowly gaining momentum, which can be a bad omen for the senior leadership.

"Accepting the people's verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Shri @RahulGandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party," Scindia tweeted from his official Twitter account.

Scindia had been appointed Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh along Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had been appointed the general secretary for East UP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Scindia's resignation comes at a time when the party leaders from several states are offering their resignation or have resigned as an expression of solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who recently quit as the party president.

Earlier in the day, former Member of Parliament (MP) Milind Deora also announced to step down from the post of Mumbai unit Congress president.

Deora has also proposed a three-member panel to lead the local unit of the party in view of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held later this year.

It is being said that the Congress leader may move to Delhi for a role in the party.

"The same has been conveyed to Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, General Secretaries, All India Congress Committee," a statement from Deora's office said.

Deora had a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26.

Deora had been appointed the president of Congress' Mumbai unit on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections. He unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from South Mumbai constituency.

