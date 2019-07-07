Won't have objection if Siddaramaiah appointed CM, says JDS leader GT Devegowda

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda on Sunday said that he would not have any objection if Congress leader Siddaramaiah becomes the state chief minister.

"If the Congress-JDS Co-ordination Committee decides to make Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister, I will have no objection," he told reporters.

Devegowda said that if instructed, he is ready to resign from the party too.

"If my party decides, I am ready to resign. I am not going to the BJP. Ours is a coalition government for the betterment of the state," said the JDS leader.

Talking about party MLA H Vishwanath, he said: "I spoke to H Vishwanath. He told me that he would come back to the party."

Vishwanath had submitted his resignation along with 11 Congress-JDS legislators on Saturday. He had claimed that as many as 14 MLAs have resigned.

Devegowda said that the Congress was making efforts to save the government in the state.

"They have told the members that some seniors should resign from the Cabinet and make way for others," he said.

