I briefed Amit Shah on prevailing situation in J-K: Satya Pal Malik

After assumed the charge as on Saturday, Governor gave a small briefing to Shah on the prevailing situation in J-K.

Malik met Shah at (MHA) here today.

"I briefed him about the ground situation and also told him what the people think. I briefed him about the development work," said

He denied having any talks regarding the elections in J & K saying it is a subject related to the of India (ECI).

"Election is not my subject, the election will take place when will decide about it," said Malik.

"We are prepared for the Amarnath Yatra, with people's support, it will be successful as last year," he said.

on Saturday took charge as in the He will have to address issues like scrapping the special status of under Article 370 of the constitution, an issue dear to the party and the Sangh Parivar for long and a promise included in the manifesto during the recent elections.

Shah's first responsibility will be to ensure that Pulwama like attacks on security forces or on civilians, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, do not take place for which he has to take steps to revitalize the security establishment.

The other major issue that will come up for review in the will be whether to continue with the muscular anti-terror policy being pursued in and whether the government would give an opportunity for internal dialogue with various stakeholders in the troubled state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)