Innovative IT helped to release voters turnout data within few days: EC

The on Saturday said that it had used new innovative technology in the 17th Election which has helped in collecting and collating the election data in an authenticated form in few days.

"In earlier elections, it used to take months to collect such authenticated election data from all the ROs (Returning Officers). Even in 2014, it took between two to three months after the declaration of results to collect and collate such data in an authenticated form. Due to the innovative IT initiatives taken by the Commission this time, the final data on votes counted has been made available within a few days of declaration of results," said in a statement.

The provisional voter turnout data shows that 67.11 per cent voter turnout was recorded across the country during the Elections 2019, which is the highest ever voter turnout in the history of general

This provisional voter turnout data is tentative voter turnout. It is made available by Returning Officers on regular intervals, which is collated by Chief Electoral Officers and ECI on the web site for wider dissemination and to ensure transparency in information dissemination.

The is yet to declare the final voter turnout.

"The reconciliation of voters' data for all PCs have been completed in all states and the Index Forms of all 542 PCs are expected to reach ECI from Returning Officers shortly, which after compilation, shall be immediately be made Public by the Election Commission," it read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)