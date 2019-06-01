Panaji Mayor, two others booked for allegedly molesting woman

-
ALSO READ
Woman who accused Goa Cong leader of rape, missing since Apr
75.25% voting in Panaji Assembly bypoll
Panaji MLA, Mayor, ex-Deputy Mayor held for molestation
Panaji MLA, Mayor, ex-Deputy Mayor booked for molestation (Lead, Correcting headline)
Minor who accused Goa Congress candidate of rape goes missing
-
Goa Police on Saturday booked city Mayor Uday Madkaikar, newly-elected Congress MLA Atanasio Monserrate and former deputy mayor Yatin Parekh for allegedly molesting a woman outside a casino office in the state capital.
Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police said: "The First Information Report was registered after a woman, who was protesting against the partial demolition of a casino office's facade, filed a complaint against the trio, accusing them of molesting her during the fracas which was playing out on the sidelines of the demolition."
An FIR has been registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging modesty), 504 (breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Police have started the preliminary investigation, a Goa Police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU