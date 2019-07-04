'I just couldn't connect to it': Jeremy Renner on why he turned down 'Hellboy'

Jeremy Renner known best for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just opened up about how he turned down a role in 2004 film Hellboy.

According to Weekly, the actor on speaking with his fellow actor Justin Long recently on his podcast Life Is Short and as cited by Weekly, Renner revealed that he was approached to play the title character in Hellboy, and despite there being a lot of money offered to him at that time, he turned down the offer.

"I was just reading the script and [thinking] like, 'I don't get this...' I just couldn't connect to it," he said. "I said, 'I can't find a way in [to this character], I don't know what I'd be doing,' so I had to say no."

Later the role was played by David Harbour in the film and its sequel.

Ultimately, the actor said, that he has no regrets for declining the part.

"There's zero regrets, zero. Most of the time it's like, 'Oh, I'm glad I didn't do it,' and it made sense to me. Not just Hellboy or whatever it was, and I'm not saying that it's a good or bad movie, it's not about that... I just wouldn't have fit there," he said.

With Hawkeye, however, it was a different story. "When they showed me my character... it's like, 'Oh, that's great, it's just a guy with no superpower -- he's just got a high skill set.' I can actually attach to that," he said.

Adding, he said, "I'd have passed on [the role of] Thor all day long -- not that I'd ever be cast in that -- but like, that kind of thing I'd be like, 'I don't know how to do that, I'm sorry.'"

Renner essayed the role of Hawkeye in 'The Avengers', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Captain America: Civil War', and 'Avengers: Endgame.

