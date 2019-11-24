I never had desire to enter politics: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he never had the desire of entering politics and neither did he thought about the opportunity.

In the 59th edition of monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister spoke with various members of the Cadet Corps on the occasion of NCC day that is being celebrated on the fourth Sunday of November.

He interacted with a number of NCC cadets and took questions and suggestions from them.

One such cadet, Hari GV, asked the Prime Minister, "Had you not been a politician, what would you have been?"

On being asked this question, Modi replied, "Every child goes through multiple phases in life. Sometimes one wants to become this and that, but it is true that I never had the desire to enter the field of politics, and neither did I ever thought about this."

Modi further stated that since he is now one of the prominent faces of Indian politics, he is dedicated to working for the welfare of the country.

"The statement 'Where would I have been if I had not been here' has never entered my thought. Wherever I am, I should live life to the fullest and work ceaselessly for my country day and night," he said.

Earlier today, Modi shared his experiences and memories of being an NCC cadet on 'Mann ki Baat', stating that he still considers himself an NCC cadet today.

