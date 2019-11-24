Will wait for SC's decision, want Fadnavis to resign, says NCP leader Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that he will wait for the Supreme Court's decision on the plea filed by NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress against BJP-lead government formation in the state.

Speaking to media, Malik said, "Supreme Court will have a hearing tomorrow now. We are waiting for the top court's decision. This Maharashtra government is formed on the basis of false papers. Yesterday, we were not able to contact our five MLAs but three of them came back today. By today, all of them will be back."

"This government has no majority. We want Devendra ji to give resignation and if not then we will defeat them in Vidhan Sabha. They don't have the majority to prove. This is the government that does not have numbers. It is better Fadnavis should resign," he added.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow.

The top court while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-led government formation in the state said appropriate orders will be passed tomorrow.

