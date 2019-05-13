I want to stay at Real Madrid: Brahim Diaz

Diaz has expressed his desire to stay with the club but is not sure of what will happen.

"I want to stay at Real Madrid. We'll see what happens," Goal quoted Diaz, as saying.

Diaz on Sunday scored his first goal for Real Madrid, but despite his goal, his side faced a 1-3 defeat in the hands of Real Sociedad in the ongoing

"It was a nice goal, but it was not worth it because the result was not from our side. We played well at the start, but it was complicated with one less in a field like this," he said.

Currently, Real Madrid is placed on the third position on the points table. The table is topped by Barcelona, who have already sealed the title.

Real Madrid will now face Real Betis in their next clash which is scheduled to take place on May 19.

