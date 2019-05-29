IAF chief's squadron to be first Rafale combat aircraft unit

The first combat would be inducted into the Indian Air Force's 'Golden Arrows' 17 Squadron which was commanded by BS Dhanoa during the war in 1999.

"The first unit to receive the combat would be the 17 Squadron which was earlier located in Bhatinda in and will now be shifted to Ambala in Haryana," IAF sources told ANI.

The other squadron of the fighter would be based out of Hashimara in to tackle the front facing China, sources added. The 17 Squadron used to operate the earlier and is 'number-plated' at the moment.

The first is expected to be handed over to the in September 2019 but it would be required to undergo intensive 1,500 hours of testing to validate the Specific Enhancements on it. So, the first batch of the four planes is likely to arrive at Ambala around May 2020.

In September 2016, signed a deal with the and Dassault to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over Euro 7.8 billion to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on the eastern and western fronts.The plan to deploy one squadron of the planes at the air base in did not work out due to land acquisition issues.

Ambala base has been housing aircraft squadrons mainly looking after the front but due to rapid deployment capabilities, the planes can be utilised on both the fronts in case of requirement.

