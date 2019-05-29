Barabanki hooch tragedy: Main accused arrested after an encounter

The police on Wednesday arrested Pappu Jaiswal, main accused in the spurious liquor deaths case, after an encounter here.

R.S Gautam, of Police (ASP) Barabanki, said, "Based on the information received from the victims, the police arrested the main accused after an encounter. Pappu, who had a reward of Rs 20,000 on him, was injured and taken to the hospital afterwards."

He further said, "Police also conducted raids at several places and seized the stock of liquor brands which were allegedly consumed by the victims."

Two FIRs have also been registered in this matter and the investigation is still on, he added.

Three people were arrested by the police after the death toll in the hooch tragedy rose to 16.

Moreover, the has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased.

