IAF hails pilot for saving lives of civilians by prompt thinking

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday hailed one its pilots who managed to safely land his Jaguar aircraft after it suffered a bird hit soon after taking off from Ambala airbase.

In a statement, the IAF praised the "professionalism and quick thinking" by the pilot that saved the lives of "many civilians residing in the area adjoining the airfield."

"His [the pilot's] actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF resulting from extensive operational training," the statement read.

"The professionalism and quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also the lives of the many civilians residing in the area adjoining the airfield," it added.

Immediately after the take off for a training missing on Thursday, the plane suffered a bird hit and lost one of its engines as a result of it.

The pilot assessed the situation in a manner of seconds and jettisoned the two additional fuel drop tanks as well as CBLS pods and went on to safely land the aircraft.

The dropping of fuel tanks and external stores is part of the standard operating procedures of the Air Force when any plane suffers failure of one of the two engines.

The IAF sources had said on Thursday that the small bombs dropped by the pilot have been recovered.

A court of inquiry will be ordered by the IAF to investigate the reasons behind the incident. The air base is in the heart of Ambala city in Haryana and over the years, it has been surrounded by a thick population.

