IAF is adequately equipped to cater to threat environment, says Shripad Naik

The government on Wednesday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is adequately equipped to cater to the threat environment that exists and is ready to meet the role assigned to it.

"Modernisation of fighter fleet in the IAF is an ongoing process and a two-pronged approach has been adopted by midlife upgradation of legacy aircraft to retain their operational relevance and induction of new aircraft," Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

He was replying to a question whether there was any deficiency of fighter aircraft in the IAF and if so the time since when there is such deficiency.

"Augmentation of capabilities of Indian Air Force by way of procurement and indigenous production including its modernisation depends upon security, strategic objectives and operational requirements of defence forces and is reviewed by the Government from time to time," Naik said.

"This is a dynamic and continuous process," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)