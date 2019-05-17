AIFF slaps fine on five I-League clubs

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 10 lakh each on five clubs.

The clubs, which have been slapped with the penalty, are Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, NEROCA FC, Churchill Brothers and FC. The East Bengal were handed a fine of Rs 5 lakh for pulling out of Super Cup in March-April.

"The club cannot be held guilty of indiscipline or misconduct. It is the sponsors of the club (Quess) who committed so and intended to jeopardise the integrity of the competition. Balancing upon the degree of culpability, the committee felt that in order to reduce the humiliation upon East Bengal, quantum of fine should be less than the other clubs and imposed penalty of Rs 5 lakh," Goal.com quoted the AIFF's judgment.

Moreover, the decision relating to Mohun Bagan has not been given and the case has been referred to the Arbitration since they had withdrawn from the competition and had also not registered their players.

