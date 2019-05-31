Inter Milan announces Conte as new coach

Milan on Friday announced that will succeed as the club's despite the latter helped them finish fourth in Serie 'A.'

"It's his gestures, the looks he gives, the details he goes into that define Ever since he was a child, his life has been dedicated to football," the club said in a statement.

"His passion and love for meant it became an objective to pursue, and this resulted in him becoming a He sees as the best way to express himself, to leave a mark, whether on the pitch or on the bench."

The club also praised Conte as they called him 'determined' and 'ambitious.' "Determined and ambitious, is now beginning his adventure," said the club.

"Right here before us, we have two entities with the same objective and outlook - that is to win. Head, heart and legs are the three words which sum up Conte's career."

Conte is excited over the appointment and said he will repay the trust that the and directors have placed in him.

"A new chapter in my life is beginning, I'm really excited. Through my work, I'll try to repay all of the trust that the and directors have placed in me," said Conte.

"I have chosen because of the Club it is, because of the project's sound basis and how ambitious it is. Because of Inter's history. I was struck by the Club's transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs," he said.

Inter has also expressed his confidence in Conte and said that Conte will help them achieve their objectives.

"I'm sure that Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches out there. I'm certain that he'll help us achieve our objective and fulfill our mission, one which has always remained the same: to make this club one of the best in the world again," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)