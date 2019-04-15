American Airlines extends 737 MAX flight cancellations

American has extended the cancellation of its 737 Max flights until August 19 due to the indefinite global grounding of the plane model, the company has announced.

American, the world's largest airline, decided to extend cancellations from early June through August 19, to help plan ahead for the Southwest last week also extended flight cancellations for 737 Max planes from June until August, reported.

"Based upon our ongoing work with the Federal Administration (FAA) and Boeing, we are highly confident that the MAX will be re-certified prior to this time," American and said on Sunday in a message to staff.

"But by extending our cancellations through the summer, we can plan more reliably for the "

Approximately 115 flights a day will be cancelled through August 19, representing about 1.5 per cent of the airline's total daily flights, they said.

The has 24 737 Max jets in its fleet.

American has previously said that all flights that were originally scheduled on a MAX plane will not be cancelled, with some being substituted with other aircraft.

The 737 Max was grounded in March after one of the planes flown by Ethiopian crashed, killing everyone on board. It was the second accident involving the jet model in less than six months, after another flown by Indonesia's crashed last October.

The crashes killed 346 people in total.

The causes of the crashes are still being investigated, but the focus has been on an automatic safety feature that may have forced the nose of each plane lower when it incorrectly sensed the plane was in danger of going into a stall.

and the FAA said they are working on an upgrade of the 737 Max software to deal with that safety feature.

announced earlier this month it was cutting the production rate for all of its 737 planes from 52 a month to 42 amid the worldwide grounding.

