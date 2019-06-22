JUST IN
Air chief marshal inspects Air Force Station at Avadi

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, on a brief visit here Saturday, inspected the Air Force Station, Avadi.

Dhanoa inspected the modernisation and indigenisation undertaken by the station and interacted with the personnel there, a defence press release said.

During the visit to various units, sites and sections, he emphasised the need for professionalism, competence and effective leadership at every level.

He expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the station and congratulated the personnel for upholding high standards in logistics, maintenance and administration.

Earlier, Dhanoa was received by Air Commodore J Rajendra, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Avadi.

Also, the air chief marshal visited the Cholavaram Air Field near Red Hills, the release said.

