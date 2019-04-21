Jodhpur cow ownership case reaches stalemate

Even after using different methods to determine the real owner of a cow, the Metropolitan (MM) court in has failed in its attempt to solve the dispute.

The judicature had ordered to leave the cow on the road and check which direction it moves towards.

"The animal walked a few miles and stopped at the gate of one of the claimants. After a few minutes, the second claimant came and claimed that this animal often roams the streets and sometimes enters his house, also situated in the same lane," Chauhan told ANI.

"I have recorded the video of cow moving in the direction of one of the claimants. After the animal stopped in front of the gate of the man, the other claimant rushed to the spot and said that this does prove that the animal belongs to his rival. I will submit my report to the soon," he added.

"With the mutual decision, the cow has again been moved to the cow shelter," Chauhan mentioned.

On April 12, the cow was produced before the court after a dispute arose between a police and a over the ownership of the cattle.

A case over the dispute was registered in in August last year.

As police failed to solve the case, the matter was moved to the court.

