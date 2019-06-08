IIIT-Naya Raipur commences admissions for M Tech Programme

International Institute of Information Technology, (IIIT-NR), a (recognized by UGC), has commenced admissions for its M Tech programmes in Communication and Signal Processing, VLSI and Embedded System, Information Security and Data Science and for the Academic Year (2019-2020).

The last date for submission of for the first phase of admissions is 9th June 2019. is a joint venture between the and located at is the first Institute in to offer an M Tech program in Data Science and

Admission to the 2-year M Tech programme is only through a valid GATE score. There are two different categories for students to seek admissions which include All Quota (50 per cent) and State Quota (50 per cent). Students with a minimum CPI/CGPA of 6.5 or 60 per cent of marks or first class in the qualifying degree, fulfilling specific requirements for different disciplines are eligible to apply for admission as well as scholarships.

"At we are mentored by a highly eminent board consisting of Ajai Chowdhry (Founder-HCL), Prof (Marconi Award winner and Professor Emeritus-Stanford University) along with other visionaries. We are committed to bringing best of the faculty and resources to enable students to create solutions for today's problems and products for the needs of the country, especially to the underprivileged segment", said Dr Pradeep K. Sinha, VC and Director, IIIT

"The students admitted to the M Tech programme will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 12,400 and are encouraged to present research papers at reputed conferences for which the institute provides financial support. Some of the selected students will be carrying out research abroad with institute financial assistantship up to Rs 5 Lakhs. This is a unique facility provided by the IIIT-Naya Raipur", said Dr Rajarshi Mahapatra, (Academics), IIIT-NR.

It may be noted that the top ten are in the domain of Data Science, Artificial Science, Information security, Communication and Signal Processing.

Accordingly, the M Tech programmes are designed to provide specializations in these industry appropriate fields. Such program offerings not only increase the avenues for M Tech students but also provide robust career opportunities.

