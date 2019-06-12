IMA Jewels case: Congress MLA Roshan Baig alleges conspiracy

After an SIT team was formed to investigate the case, MLA R on Wednesday urged Chief Minister to refer the investigation to the for speedy progress.

Baig was allegedly accused by founder of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning the money.

The legislator however refuted the allegation and termed it a "total conspiracy."

"This is a total conspiracy against me. My heart is clean," he said.

"I welcome state govt's decision to constitute an SIT, apart from it I've suggested the CM refer the case to for speedy progress, Baig added.

The case came to light when investors protested outside the showroom in Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday after they received an audio clip purportedly recorded by the IMA

The man in the purported clip that surfaced on threatened to commit suicide claiming that he is "tired of bribing corrupt politicians and bureaucrats".

"If someone is absconding, they should be arrested immediately. I welcome the SIT but I suggest that the government give the case to the so that it can be resolved quickly," said Baig.

"These things started happening the day I started attacking the leadership," said Baig.

The has recently said that the party will get into trouble if the state leadership is not changed. The Congress-JD (S) coalition in the state suffered a setback in the recent .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)