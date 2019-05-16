Imad proud of Pakistan's efforts against England

All-rounder Wasim believes have gained much from their one-day international series against hosts England despite having yet to win a match.

England head into Friday's fourth ODI in 2-0 up with two to play after a no result washout at The Oval was followed by 12-run and six-wicket wins at and respectively.

Pakistan, however, have made England work hard for those wins, with all four completed innings in the series so far topping 350 runs.

"If you take some positives, we have played really well in both games," said on Thursday.

"Credit to England. They have batted really well, it's fine margins," added Imad, who insisted the tourists' morale was still intact despite their recent losses.

"I think the team is confident. We're going to put up a good fight again. Yes, they (England) are (tough to bowl at), that's why they are the number one (ODI) team in the world.

"But we take pride in our as well and we have some plans, hopefully we can execute them next time."



has a deserved reputation as a batsman-friendly ground, with England posting the highest two ODI totals in history in -- 481 for six and 444 for three.

"White-ball is not a bowler's game but credit to the groundsmen and the ECB (England and Wales Board), the wickets they are preparing are unbelievable... It's like a batting paradise," said left-arm spinner

"It's going to be a belter for both teams. You have to find a way to contain and try to take wickets.

