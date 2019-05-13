In Punjab, Rahul pitches for Pitroda's apology over 'hua to hua' remark

must apologise to the people of the nation for his "happened, so what" remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, said on Monday while campaigning in

"Whatever Pitroda has said about 1984, is wrong and he should apologize to the nation for this. He should be ashamed of what he said," the said at an election rally in the Fatehgarh parliamentary constituency, which will go to polls on May 19.

Overseas Indian Pitroda stirred controversy on May 9 when he said "It (riots) happened in 1984, so what?" while referring to the of 1984.

party, however, later issued a statement distancing itself from Pitroda's comments, asserting that justice must be given to victims of both 1984 and 2002 riots.

The Congress president, once again, sought to corner PM Modi over Rafale and said: "I repeatedly asked him to have a debate with me over Rafale deal for 15 minutes but he did not pay heed to it, as he knows that after I ask him 4 questions on the irregularities in the Rafale deal, he will not be able to show his face to the country."

He also asserted that job creation for the youth, farmers' progress and safety of women are among the key challenges being faced by the country.

The Nehru-Gandhi scion also lauded Minister for reviving the industries in the state after he came to power in March 2017. "Many units which had been shut down, have now started again," he said.

The voting for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in will take place during the last phase of seven-phased on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

