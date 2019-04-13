In Tamil Nadu, PM promises creation of 'Jal Shakti Ministry' if voted to power

on Saturday assured that if voted to power, his government would ensure the establishment of a separate Ministry to cater to many aspects relating to water.

Addressing a public gathering at Ramanathapuram, the said: "After May 23, when the Government will once again assume office, there will be a separate Ministry for This Ministry will cater to many aspects relating to water."

"The NDA govt had devoted a lot of attention to Water resources. There will be a separate ministry for to ensure clean water and top class irrigation water facilities for the farmers," he added.

The pre-poll promise assumes significance as the state has been dealing with multiple issues over the allocation of water with its neighbouring states of and

Talking about the Centre's efforts to develop connectivity and tourism sectors in Tamil Nadu, the said: "Work is fast progressing on doubling of railway tracks between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. The 100-year-old has been transformed into a state-of-the-art bridge."

Prime Minister went on to say that when the was in power, it remained "helpless and silent" while bomb blast took place in one state after another.

"Those who cannot protect can never develop the nation. When the and their allies were in power, terrorists were attacking the nation regularly. City after city, there were blasts. But, remained helpless and silent," he said.

"Times have changed now. will not spare a single terrorist or Jihadi. If they dare to attack us, we will find them from wherever they are and ruin their happiness. But if Congress and its allies come to power then a free hand will be given to terrorists and separatists," he added.

Claiming that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Muslim leagues do not believe in the dignity of women, the Prime Minister said: "We brought a bill in the Parliament to abolish the practice of Triple Talaq but Congress, and opposed it."

Prime Minister Modi also said the Congress, Communist and are playing a "dangerous game" regarding the Sabarimala temple row. "They are using brute force to strike at the root of faith and express. Sadly for them, till BJP is there no one will be able to destroy our faith and culture."

"If you go to Delhi, has been used for the memorials of members of one family as if no other person contributed to except one family," said Prime Minister Modi in a veiled jibe at the Gandhi family.

Stressing that several fishermen have been brought back from under his government's rule, Prime Minister Modi said: "Our hardworking fishermen depend on the seas for their income. Your Chowkidar has been able to take path-breaking decisions for the welfare of fishermen. Almost 1900 Indian fishermen have been released from Some of them who came back were facing a death sentence."

He added that coming to reminds him of the and former Dr. APJ "He had several dreams for our nation. Today, it is our duty to fulfill those dreams and take India to new heights of growth and glory."

"I am an from which is connected to by the bonds of faith and spirituality," the Prime Minister further said.

Voting in will take place on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

