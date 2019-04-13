In Tamil Nadu, PM promises creation of 'Jal Shakti Ministry' if voted to power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured that if voted to power, his government would ensure the establishment of a separate Jal Shakti Ministry to cater to many aspects relating to water.
Addressing a public gathering at Ramanathapuram, the Prime Minister said: "After May 23, when the Modi Government will once again assume office, there will be a separate Ministry for Jal Shakti. This Ministry will cater to many aspects relating to water."
"The NDA govt had devoted a lot of attention to Water resources. There will be a separate ministry for Jal Shakti to ensure clean water and top class irrigation water facilities for the farmers," he added.
The pre-poll promise assumes significance as the state has been dealing with multiple issues over the allocation of water with its neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka.
Talking about the Centre's efforts to develop connectivity and tourism sectors in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said: "Work is fast progressing on doubling of railway tracks between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. The 100-year-old Pamban Bridge has been transformed into a state-of-the-art bridge."
Prime Minister Modi went on to say that when the Congress was in power, it remained "helpless and silent" while bomb blast took place in one state after another.
"Those who cannot protect India can never develop the nation. When the Congress and their allies were in power, terrorists were attacking the nation regularly. City after city, there were blasts. But, Congress remained helpless and silent," he said.
"Times have changed now. India will not spare a single terrorist or Jihadi. If they dare to attack us, we will find them from wherever they are and ruin their happiness. But if Congress and its allies come to power then a free hand will be given to terrorists and separatists," he added.
Claiming that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Muslim leagues do not believe in the dignity of women, the Prime Minister said: "We brought a bill in the Parliament to abolish the practice of Triple Talaq but Congress, DMK and Muslim League opposed it."
Prime Minister Modi also said the Congress, Communist and Muslim League are playing a "dangerous game" regarding the Sabarimala temple row. "They are using brute force to strike at the root of faith and express. Sadly for them, till BJP is there no one will be able to destroy our faith and culture."
"If you go to Delhi, prime real estate has been used for the memorials of members of one family as if no other person contributed to India except one family," said Prime Minister Modi in a veiled jibe at the Gandhi family.
Stressing that several fishermen have been brought back from Sri Lanka under his government's rule, Prime Minister Modi said: "Our hardworking fishermen depend on the seas for their income. Your Chowkidar has been able to take path-breaking decisions for the welfare of fishermen. Almost 1900 Indian fishermen have been released from Sri Lanka. Some of them who came back were facing a death sentence."
He added that coming to Ramanathapuram reminds him of the great scientist and former president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam."He had several dreams for our nation. Today, it is our duty to fulfill those dreams and take India to new heights of growth and glory."
"I am an MP from Varanasi which is connected to Ramanathapuram by the bonds of faith and spirituality," the Prime Minister further said.
Voting in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
