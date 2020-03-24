JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Odisha CM donates 3 months' salary to help those affected by COVID-19

Will favourably consider applications to extend Non-Immigrant Visas amid coronavirus: USCIS
Business Standard

India has tremendous capacity to combat COVID-19: WHO

ANI  |  Europe 

The executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Michael J Ryan, on Tuesday said that India has a tremendous capacity to deal the coronavirus outbreak situation as it has experience of eradicating two pandemics, namely small-pox and polio.

"There is a need in the number of labs where a surge is seen. India is a very populous country and the future of this virus will be considered in a very highly and densely populated country. India led the world in eradicating two pandemics, small-pox and polio so India has a tremendous capacity," J Ryan said during a daily press brief on COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are no easy answers. It is exceptionally important that countries like India show the way to the world as they have done before," he added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 04:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU