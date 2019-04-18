India Men Show announced to accelerate men's lifestyle in India

-
The inaugural edition of "India Men Show", a luxury evening dedicated to celebrating men's lifestyle choices is slated to take place on April 18, 2019, at the Metropolitan Hotel, New Delhi. The evening encompasses a panel discussion on changing trends in men's lifestyle industry, 'Man of Substance' awards to honour select iconic men from different walks of life and a curated fashion presentation by menswear labels.
"India Men Show" evolves from the fact that men are becoming increasingly style savvy and are making informed lifestyle choices more than ever before. Be it fashion, fitness, grooming, machines, travel, technology or personal space, they are investing smartly in factors that determine their way of life. The event finds its purpose in encouraging modern men to become significantly aware of their lifestyle decisions and their impact on society.
"Our objective is to become an enabler in the men-specific industry where relevant participating brands meet with influential men and decision-makers to widen their networking, business and branding opportunities", said Karan Bhardwaj and Poonam Kumar, the Founders of India Men Show. The guest list includes Delhi's most influential people viz., industrialists, businessmen, restaurateurs, bureaucrats, influencers, politicians, diplomats, expats, and socialites.
Panel Discussion: Men's luxury fetishes are not a secret! But what is their latest fad? Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra will be in conversation with Sunil Sethi (President, FDCI), Bobby John Varkey, (Editor-in-Charge, The Man Magazine), Malvinder Singh Ricky (Former COO, Taj Hotels), Rajiv Makhni (Tech Guru), Sangram Singh (wrestler). They will decode changing trends in men's lifestyle.
'Man of Substance' awards
'Man of Substance' felicitation is a celebration of select men's lifestyle choices and their bold decisions. These movers and shakers have set remarkable examples in society. They are a role model for the millennials of India.
Some of the well-known names to be honoured with "Man of Substance" award include Amit Burman (VP, Dabur India), Raghava Rao (Vice President, Finance & amp; India CFO at Amazon India), Raghav Verma (Co-founder, Chaayos), Sabbas Joseph (Founder, Wizcraft), Sunil Sethi (President, FDCI), Zorawar Kalra (Founder, Massive Restaurants), Navin Ansal (Founder, Casa Pop), Tarun Thakral (Founder, Heritage Transport Museum), Sangram Singh (Wrestler), Sachin Atulkar (IPS Officer, Online sensation), Samir Suhag (Polo Player), Rajiv Makhni (Tech Guru), Jamal Shaikh (Editor, HT Brunch) and Martin Howard (Social Activist).
In a special gesture, the India Men Show will raise a toast to Ritu Beri, India's globally-acclaimed designer who has played an instrumental role in shaping modern luxury in India.
Powered by Born of Web and Priceless Possessions, India Men Show 2019 is supported by leading names - BMW as Lifestyle Partner, The Metropolitan Hotel & AMP; Spa as Hospitality Partner, United Breweries and Fishing Cat as Beverage Partner, Wikka and BioAyurveda as Gifting partners, The Man and Exotica magazine as Media partners, Brand Stand Bespoke Communications as PR Partner, Red 93.5 Fm as Radio Partner and Crystal Hues as Digital Partner.
