India Men Show announced to accelerate men's lifestyle in India

The inaugural edition of " Men Show", a luxury evening dedicated to celebrating men's lifestyle choices is slated to take place on April 18, 2019, at the Metropolitan Hotel, The evening encompasses a panel discussion on changing trends in men's lifestyle industry, 'Man of Substance' awards to honour select iconic men from different walks of life and a curated fashion presentation by menswear labels.

" Men Show" evolves from the fact that men are becoming increasingly style savvy and are making informed lifestyle choices more than ever before. Be it fashion, fitness, grooming, machines, travel, technology or personal space, they are investing smartly in factors that determine their way of life. The event finds its purpose in encouraging modern men to become significantly aware of their lifestyle decisions and their impact on society.

"Our objective is to become an enabler in the men-specific industry where relevant participating brands meet with influential men and decision-makers to widen their networking, and branding opportunities", said and Poonam Kumar, the Founders of Men Show. The guest list includes Delhi's most influential people viz., industrialists, businessmen, restaurateurs, bureaucrats, influencers, politicians, diplomats, expats, and socialites.

Panel Discussion: Men's luxury fetishes are not a secret! But what is their latest fad? Former Indian will be in conversation with (President, FDCI), Bobby John Varkey, (Editor-in-Charge, Magazine), (Former COO, Taj Hotels), (Tech Guru), (wrestler). They will decode changing trends in men's lifestyle.

'Man of Substance' awards

'Man of Substance' felicitation is a celebration of select men's lifestyle choices and their bold decisions. These movers and shakers have set remarkable examples in society. They are a role model for the millennials of India.

Some of the well-known names to be honoured with "Man of Substance" award include (VP, India), (Vice President, Finance & amp; India CFO at Amazon India), (Co-founder, Chaayos), Sabbas Joseph (Founder, Wizcraft), (President, FDCI), Kalra (Founder, Massive Restaurants), (Founder, Casa Pop), (Founder, Heritage Transport Museum), (Wrestler), (IPS Officer, Online sensation), (Polo Player), (Tech Guru), (Editor, HT Brunch) and ( Activist).

In a special gesture, the will raise a toast to Ritu Beri, India's who has played an instrumental role in shaping modern luxury in India.

Powered by Born of Web and Priceless Possessions, 2019 is supported by leading names - as Lifestyle Partner, The & AMP; Spa as Hospitality Partner, United Breweries and Fishing Cat as Beverage Partner, Wikka and BioAyurveda as Gifting partners, and Exotica magazine as Media partners, Brand Stand Bespoke Communications as PR Partner, Red 93.5 Fm as Radio Partner and as Digital Partner.

