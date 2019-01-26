Designers' duty to make Indian textiles and weaving viable globally: Aneeth Arora

Aneeth Arora, one of India's most popular young designers, believes it is the duty of the industry to promote the textiles and craftsmanship of the country globally.

The Delhi-based designer, who will presenting her new collection at the upcoming Lakme Week Summer/Resort 2019 under her label Pero, said it is important for Indian designers to make the country's weaving techniques suitable for the international market.

"As designers, it is our duty to make Indian textiles and weaving viable globally. If all the traditional crafts were viable on their own, they would have had international market already. But the thing is that all the traditional crafts in have been done on very coarse textiles and fabrics which are not very comfortable.

"I feel design intervention is needed every where. Because the best combination can be that of the craft and design," Aneeth told

The designer, known for combining traditional Indian textiles with western design sensibilities, believes the decade old movement of promoting the country's in-house techniques and fabrics is moving in the right direction.

"Now more and more people are becoming sensitive towards Indian craftsmanship and textile. We have a long way to go as has no dearth of traditional craftsmanship. It is a slow process, but we are educating people about these traditional crafts which are actually not trending," she added.

Aneeth has partnered with and Kullu-based wool weavers' cooperative, for her LFW collection.

The said working with the Kullu-based weavers was an enriching experience.

"Through Woolmark, we got a chance to work with We have been working with Merino wool but this time it is special because it is getting recognised by Woolmark.

"Working with the weavers was a great learning experience. It was fun to work with traditional textile and present it for the global market. It was a very good opportunity for us."



Aneeth said it took her three months to create the fabric for the collection, which she has created in her signature colour palette of blue, khaki and off-white.

The designer, who started her label in 2008, said she always created what she loved and is happy that people appreciated her design sensibilities.

"When we started, we knew we were putting overlap at the front. We were making what we loved making. The only expectation we had from people was that they would love our brand back. It is fulfilling to see so much love it has received and we will keep working hard," she said.

Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 will take place from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden,

