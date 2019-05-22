India Open International Boxing: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa enter semi-finals

gold medallist and Asian Championships bronze medallist marched their way into the semi-finals of International on Wednesday.

Amit and Shiva in 52 kg and 60 kg, respectively, confirmed medals in the second edition of the tournament at the

Amit faced some early resistance from Thailand's veteran whom he was meeting for the very first time in his career. But the 23-year-old soon proved his mettle to earn a 5-0 win.

"It was a tight bout. A lot of have changed the category from 49 kg to 52 kg like me. So it's important to study each one carefully and chalk out separate strategies for each," said Amit after having changed his weight category with an eye on the 2020 Tokyo

Shiva soared to a 5-0 win over Hellene Damien of The local boy, who became the first Indian to win medals from four consecutive Asian Championships just last month, started with a defensive attitude until he freed up from the second round to deliver the blows.

"Never have I contested such a before. So my strategy was to attack from inside and I am glad I could execute with perfection," said Thapa after the win.

Former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach knocked out the 2018 silver medallist Rogen Siaga Ladon of 4-1 to make the last-four stage of 52 kg category.

Kavinder Singh Bisht (56 kg) continued his fine form after winning gold at the GeeBee tournament and a silver at the Asian Championships this year. He held his nerves to stave off some stiff resistance from of and register a 3-2 win in a split decision.

was not as lucky in the same category as he fell to a 2-3 defeat to Thailand's former Asian champion Chatchai Decha Butdee in a hard-fought bout. In 49 kg, Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak outclassed Thailand's Samak Saehan 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals.

Former World Championships bronze medallist also progressed into the last-four stage of 56 kg by dint of a commanding 5-0 win over Turkmenistan's Bayramhan Permanov. In 52 kg, champion did not waste any time to assert his supremacy over Mauritius's en route to a 5-0 win.

60 kg champion began the successful defence of his title with a 5-0 win over Thiwa Janthacumpa of 2018 World Youth bronze medallist Ankit showed his maturity in his 5-0 demolition of Nepal's Prakash Limbu Ijam.

