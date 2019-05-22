India Open International Boxing: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa enter semi-finals

-
Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal and Asian Championships bronze medallist Shiva Thapa marched their way into the semi-finals of the India Open International Boxing on Wednesday.
Amit and Shiva in 52 kg and 60 kg, respectively, confirmed medals in the second edition of the tournament at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi AC Indoor Stadium.
Amit faced some early resistance from Thailand's veteran Chakapong Chanpirom whom he was meeting for the very first time in his career. But the 23-year-old soon proved his mettle to earn a 5-0 win.
"It was a tight bout. A lot of boxers have changed the category from 49 kg to 52 kg like me. So it's important to study each one carefully and chalk out separate strategies for each," said Amit after having changed his weight category with an eye on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Shiva soared to a 5-0 win over Hellene Damien of Mauritius. The local boy, who became the first Indian to win medals from four consecutive Asian Championships just last month, started with a defensive attitude until he freed up from the second round to deliver the blows.
"Never have I contested such a tall boxer before. So my strategy was to attack from inside and I am glad I could execute with perfection," said Thapa after the win.
Former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach knocked out the 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Rogen Siaga Ladon of Philippines 4-1 to make the last-four stage of 52 kg category.
Kavinder Singh Bisht (56 kg) continued his fine form after winning gold at the GeeBee Boxing tournament and a silver at the Asian Championships this year. He held his nerves to stave off some stiff resistance from Mario Fernandez of Philippines and register a 3-2 win in a split decision.
Mohammed Hussamuddin was not as lucky in the same category as he fell to a 2-3 defeat to Thailand's former Asian champion Chatchai Decha Butdee in a hard-fought bout. In 49 kg, Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak outclassed Thailand's Samak Saehan 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals.
Former World Championships bronze medallist Gaurav Bidhuri also progressed into the last-four stage of 56 kg by dint of a commanding 5-0 win over Turkmenistan's Bayramhan Permanov. In 52 kg, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki did not waste any time to assert his supremacy over Mauritius's Louis Fleurot en route to a 5-0 win.
Last year's India Open 60 kg champion Manish Kaushik began the successful defence of his title with a 5-0 win over Thiwa Janthacumpa of Thailand. 2018 World Youth bronze medallist Ankit showed his maturity in his 5-0 demolition of Nepal's Prakash Limbu Ijam.
