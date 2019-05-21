India Open International Boxing: Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen to meet in semi-final

-
Six-time world champion Mary Kom and Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen set up a blockbuster semi-final in the India Open International Boxing on Tuesday.
In the 51 kg category, Mary and Nikhat confirmed medals in the second edition of the tournament at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi AC Indoor Stadium here.
London Olympic bronze medallist Mary wasted no time in progressing into the last four with a commanding 5-0 win over Nepal's Mala Rai.
Strandja Cup gold medallist Nikhat too was equally impressive with her flurry of punches against compatriot Anamika and registered a comfortable 5-0 victory.
Meanwhile, Manju Rani, Monika, and Kalavani have entered in the 48 kg semi-finals to book five medals on the second day of the tournament, bringing India's total medal tally to 15.
Strandja Cup silver medallist Manju kept attacking Cleo Claveras Tesara of Philippines right from the start to earn a win by RSC (Referee Stop Contest) in Round 1 to move into the 48 kg semi-finals.
Monika, on the other hand, was equally dominant in her quarter-final bout with Thailand's Apaporn Intongsee to earn a 5-0 win.
Kalavani was deemed the winner by RSC in Round 2 over Bhutan's Tandin Lhamo. While Nitu could not enjoy the same fortunes and was blanked 0-5 by former world champion Josie Gabuco of Philippines.
In the men's side, Brijesh Yadav and Sanjay are already in the 81kg semi-finals and so are Naman Tanwar and Sanjeet in 91 kg and Satish Kumar and Atul Thakur in +91 kg.
In women's, Lovlina Borgohain and Anjali are assured of medals in 69 kg while Bhagyabati Kachari and Saweety Boora are through to the last-four in 75 kg by virtue of a first-round bye.
Earlier in the day, four Indian men pugilists made it to the quarter-finals. Pawan Kumar made short work of reigning Youth Olympic champion Brian Agustin Arregui of Argentina 4-1 for a place in the 69 kg quarter-finals.
Promising Indian boxer Dinesh Dagar, who upset 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist at the GeeBee Boxing tournament recently, continued his fine form to notch up a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Marjon Angcon Pianar of Philippines in the 69 kg.
In 60 kg, Ankit proved too strong for Ryan Boy Empoc Moreno of the Philippines whom he blanked 5-0. In 75 kg, Manjeet Panghal got a walkover into the last-eight while Ashish lost 0-5 to Colin Louis Richarno.
