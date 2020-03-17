Coronavirus outbreak: India reports third death in Maharashtra

India on Tuesday reported the third death from with an elderly patient suffering from the infection passing away in

The 64-year-old patient suffering from died at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

This is the first death due to the disease from Maharashtra, which has the highest number of confirmed patients at 39, out of a total of 110 plus cases in the country.

The two other deaths due to the infection in India were from Karnataka and Delhi, respectively.

Globally, the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 167,500 people and killed 6600 others.