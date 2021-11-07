India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 108.21 cr

With the administration of 28,40,174 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.21 crore (1,08,21,66,365) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States, UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that are being reported for 133consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,853 new cases in the last 24 hours.

With new cases, the active caseload is presently at 1,44,845 which is the lowest in 260 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.42% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is the lowest since March 2020 according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare early Sunday.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,19,996 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over61.48 Cr (61,48,85,747) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.28 per cent remains less than 2 per cent for the last 44 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.18 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 34 days and below 3 per cent for 69 consecutive days now.

