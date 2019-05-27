K'taka govt grants SIT probing Gauri Lankesh murder Rs 25L cash reward

-
Government of Karnataka on Monday sanctioned a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh to the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.
The cash reward has been given to the team for the successful detection and meticulous investigation.
The SIT probing the killing of Lankesh, on November 24, named Sanatan Sansthan in its additional charge sheet filed before a city court. The SIT also said that the 18 accused in the case are active members of an organised crime syndicate.
According to the SIT, the members of the syndicate strictly followed the guidelines and principles mentioned in the book 'Kshatradharma Sadhana'.
Sanatan Sanstha has, however, rubbished the SIT's allegations in connection with the murder case.
Lankesh, a senior journalist, was murdered in her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.
