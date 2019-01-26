India showcases military might, cultural heritage at 70th Republic Day parade

With South African watching the proceedings, on Saturday displayed its military might and rich cultural diversity during the dazzling 70th parade in the Capital which for the first time saw veteran soldiers of the Indian walking down the Rajpath.

The Parade Ceremony commenced with leading the nation in paying homage to soldiers killed in combat by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at Gate.

The parade commanded by Asit Mistry, Commanding, Headquarters Area, commenced after the unfurling of the flag and a 21-gun salute. The was the first one to salute the

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards and followed the

This year veterans of the Indian (INA) who fought valiantly against the imperial forces also took part in the parade, including four veterans Parmanand, Lalti Ram, and Bhagmal, who are aged between 95 to 100 years.

The K-9 Vajra and the M777 howitzers took part in the parade for the first time this year.

The marching contingents of the which followed the armoured columns in the parade included the Madras Regiment, the Rajputana Rifles, the Sikh Regiment, the Gorkha Brigade, the Army Service Corps, and the 102 (Territorial Army)

The marching contingents were followed by the Veterans' Tableau, which marked recognition and respect to the soldiers' selfless service to the nation.

The Combined Band of the Sikh Light Infantry, and Ladakh Scouts played the martial tune 'Shankhnaad' for the first time in the Parade.

The Naval comprising 144 young sailors and led by Lieutenant as Commander followed the Army columns. It was followed by Naval tableau titled, ' - Combat Ready Force for National Security'.

The Air Force Marching comprising 144 air warriors marched with rifles in 'Bagal shashtra' position while the pistols of the officers were secured in their holsters. It was followed by the Air Force Tableau titled ' Encouraging Indigenisation' showcasing the scaled-down models of the aircraft, radar and missile system which have been indigenously designed and manufactured. The models displayed were Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Low-Level Light Weight Radar (LLLWR), Sukhoi-30MKI and System.

Defence (DRDO) displayed its Medium range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) and the Arjun Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicle (Arjun ARRV).

The Fly Past was led by Advanced Light Helicopters Weapon System Integrated (WSI) 'Rudra' and two Advanced Light Helicopters, 'Dhruv' of Army Aviation in 'Diamond' formation.

The all-women contingent of Rifles was the first of the Paramilitary and other Auxiliary Civil Forces' columns. It was followed by the Indian Coast Guard, Central Reserve Police Force, Railway Protection Force, Police, Border Security Force Camel Contingent, National Cadet Corps Boys and Girls Contingent and National Service Scheme Marching Contingent.

Twenty-two tableaux, comprising 16 from different states and union territories and six Ministries, Departments and other institutions displayed the life, times and ideals of The year 2019 marks the 150th birth

The tableau of portrayed the state's transformation into a 100 per cent organic farming and the cleanest state of the country in consonance with Mahatma Gandhi's vision and ideal while portrayed Quit Movement, which was a peoples' movement in which millions of common Indians had participated. The tableau of Andaman & Nicobar showcased the role of Gandhi among the inmates of in Andaman.

came up with a tableau depicting Gandhiji's movement in and his dream of rebuilding the rural economy by encouraging the growth of cottage industry.

The tableau of showcased the egalitarian, inclusive and diverse social and ethnic culture based on the Gandhian principles while the Goan tableau showcased Unity in Diversity.

depicted peace within through a tableau of a clean Monpa village and its peaceful, cultural life which envisioned. Jallianwala Bagh was the theme of tableau evoking memories of the watershed moment in the Independence struggle.

showcased Transformation of Dress Code of on September 22, 1921 in after seeing scantily clad peasants and poor people working in the farms and doing other manual work.

Tableau of depicted Mahatma Gandhi's 'Historical March', which shook the foundation of the by scooping a handful of salt in the coastal village of in 'Ray of Culture' was the theme of tableau of while showcased Gandhiji's momentous efforts at the Belagavi session on 26-27 December 1924.

The tableau of Uttarakhand depicted Spiritual and showcased Mahatma Gandhi and his association with the national capital. showcased the commemoration of the 150th birth tableau highlighted two key aspects in the life of Mahatma Gandhi- his stay at Kolkata during the crucial juncture of India's Independence and his association with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

showcased Saubhagya: New India Raushan India while the showcased magnificent four-year-old journey of (SBM), the biggest behavioral change campaign in the world. Indian Railways showcased his relationship with Railways in tableau titled 'Mohan to Mahatma' and the depicted Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy called for ending poverty through improved agriculture and small scale rural cottage industries. CPWD (Horticulture) tableau paid floral tributes to the Mahatma and showcased a wide variety of flowers in different hues.

Twenty-six children including six girls and 20 boys, Awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar 2019 for their exceptional achievement, also participated in the parade. The awards have been given to children for their merit in the fields of innovation, scholastic, sports, arts, culture, social service, music, bravery or any other field which deserves recognition.

Children's Pageant was led by Navy Children School Chankyapuri, Delhi with the performance "Jai Ghosh"- a proclamation of faith and assurance in the principles of the divine soul, Mahatma Gandhi. Children of Government Schools of Bihar Eastern Zone, Cultural Centre, Kolkata danced on the song by reiterating this dream of " Ka Sapna". Students of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) Kishan Ganj, Delhi and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Paschim Vihar, Delhi paid homage and reverence to Bapu's ideology through scintillating dance performances.

saluted the with daredevil acts in the Parade under the dynamic leadership of Manpreet Singh, who broke his own world record smartly from a 12.5 feet ladder. The previous record was from an eight-feet ladder.

The grand finale of the parade was a spectacular flypast by the IAF which commenced with the 'Rudra' formation comprising three ALH Mk IV WSI helicopters in 'Vic' formation, followed by the 'Hercules' formation comprising three Super aircraft in 'Vic' formation. Behind the 'Hercules' formation was the 'Netra' the "Eye in the Sky".

Trailing them was the 'Sutlej Formation' which is AN 32 aircraft flying in 'Vic' formation. Behind the 'Netra' formation was the 'Globe' formation, comprising one C-17 Globemaster flanked by two MKIs. One of the was for the first time flying with bio-fuel.

Next in line were the Five Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft, in 'Arrowhead' formation. Following the Jaguars were five Upgrade Air Superiority Fighters in 'Arrowhead' formation. Three state-of-the-art, MKIs of executed the Trishul manoeuvre.

The culmination of the parade was marked by a lone MKI flying at a speed of 900 km/hr splitting the sky with a 'Vertical Charlie' manoeuvre over the saluting dais. The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and release of balloons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)