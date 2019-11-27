India-WI 1st T20I moved from Mumbai to Hyderabad over security concerns

The first T20I of the upcoming series against West Indies will now be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on December 6.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at in Mumbai on December 6. Now, Mumbai will host the last T20I of the series on December 11.

Earlier, various media reports had suggested that the Mumbai police had asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to shift the match out of the city, expressing their inability to deploy adequate police force for the game.

The scheduled match on December 6 was clashing with the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and many people would come out in big numbers to celebrate the 'Mahaparinirvan Divas'.

Earlier in the day, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the T2Oi series against Windies due to a knee injury. Sanju Samson replaced Dhawan in the shortest format squad.

India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs against each other.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.