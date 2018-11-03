Vice President Naidu holds 'fruitful' discussion with Zimbabwe President

Taking forward bilateral relations between India and Zimbabwe, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Office of the President here.
"Had fruitful discussions with President of Zimbabwe during my call on with him," read a post on official Twitter handle of Vice President of India.
Vice President Naidu recalled India's support to Zimbabwe even during the period of isolation. President Mnangagwa expressed his happiness over Naidu's visit soon after elections in the country.
Meanwhile, India and Zimbabwe signed an agreement on the Reciprocal Exemption of Visa Requirements for holders of Diplomatic Passports.
MoU between India and Zimbabwe were signed on Concerning Cooperation in the fields of Geology, Mining and Mineral Resources; Co-operation in the field of Arts, Culture and Heritage; and Cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy.
An Action Plan between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services of Zimbabwe on Cooperation in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) was also signed.
A MoU between Prasar Bharati (India) and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation concerning Cooperation and Collaboration on Broadcasting has also been done.
Vice President Naidu also held delegation-level talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart Kembo Mohadi where cooperation in diamond trade, investment, defence, development partnership, renewable energy, agriculture, traditional medicine and capacity building were discussed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
