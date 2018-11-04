JUST IN
Lion Air crash: Diver dies in search of missing plane parts

ANI  |  Jakarta [Indonesia] 

An Indonesian diver on Saturday lost his life while recovering parts of the Lion Air plane which crashed off the coast of Jakarta with 189 people aboard on October 29.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that the diver, Syachrul Anto, 48, who died on Friday, was part of the team searching for debris of the jet in the Java Sea. It is believed he died from decompression.

"He was found by the SAR team, fainted. He was treated by our doctors after he regained consciousness, we sent him to the chamber for decompression. We have all the equipment, however, God's will says differently," national search and rescue agency head Muhammad Syaugi said at a press conference.

The Lion Air plane scheduled from Jakarta to Sumatra plunged into the water just minutes after take-off, killing everyone on board.

Officials this week retrieved the flight data recorder but are still searching for the second black box, the cockpit voice recorder, which could answer the question as to why the brand new Boeing-737 MAX 8 crashed.

