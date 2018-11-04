Review petition filed against rejection of Shehbaz Sharif's bail plea

A review petition was filed in the (LHC) on Saturday against a decision to reject Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif's bail plea.

The former was arrested by the (NAB) last month for his alleged involvement in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

The PML-N chief had denied any wrongdoings and called the allegations as "baseless". Scores of party leaders staged a protest across the country, calling for Sharif's release.

According to the petition, the LHC's decision to declare an appeal against Sharif's arrest as non-maintainable is "unlawful", Geo News reported.

"If an investigation is ongoing against someone, they cannot be arrested," the petition said.

It added, "The arrest of the suspect by the NAB before the inquiry was completed and any crime was proven is against the Constitution. Thus, the court should review its decision, approve the plea and grant bail."

AK Dogar filed the review petition in which the government, the (NAB) and Sharif himself have been made respondents.

Most recently, Sharif's transit remand was extended by the till November 6.

