Hyderabad Police bust sex racket, rescue 5 Uzbekistan women

Busting a prostitution racket in SR Nagar and Panjagutta area, Police have rescued five and two Indian women.

"Police have also arrested four persons who are alleged to be pimps," said Thirupathanna, ACP, Panjagutta division, on Tuesday.

"Acting on credible information SR Nagar police raided two hotels in SR Nagar and Panjagutta area and nabbed four pimps," said

A case has been registered against the accused. "The rescued women will be sent to the women support centre," said Further probe in this regard is on.

