CSMT bridge collapse: BMC Assistant Engineer sent to police custody till April 5

Hyderabad Police bust sex racket, rescue 5 Uzbekistan women

ANI  |  General News 

Busting a prostitution racket in SR Nagar and Panjagutta area, Hyderabad Police have rescued five Uzbekistan and two Indian women.

"Police have also arrested four persons who are alleged to be pimps," said Thirupathanna, ACP, Panjagutta division, on Tuesday.

"Acting on credible information SR Nagar police raided two hotels in SR Nagar and Panjagutta area and nabbed four pimps," said Thirupathanna.

A case has been registered against the accused. "The rescued women will be sent to the women support centre," said Thirupathanna. Further probe in this regard is on.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 20:38 IST

