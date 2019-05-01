Indian Army's 20th Rashtriya Rifles celebrates silver jubilee

Indian Army's (DOGRA) on Wednesday celebrated the silver jubilee of 20th Battalion at Memorial here in the presence of Ranbir Singh, Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), of the Indian Army, of the Regiment and Scouts.

To commemorate the 25 Glorious Years a 'First Day Cover' was also released by Lt Gen

Addressing the officers, JCOs, veterans, and families of on the occasion, Gen said, "I salute and pay homage to the Martyrs for having made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in service of the Unit, Regiment, and the Nation."

The contribution of 20 (DOGRA) was acknowledged by presenting a 'Silver Jubilee' trophy to on behalf of the Regiment.

On the occasion, the highlighted the connection with the soldiers. He appreciated their tenacity by awarding two commendations to 'Jawans' and also appreciated the dedication and hard work of all ranks, past and present, in their brave endeavour to safeguard the nation's borders while operating in hostile terrain and challenging conditions.

Further Gen complimented troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the valley. He urged them to continue to discharge their duties with the same tenacity and resolve as per the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army

20 (DOGRA) was raised on May 1, 1994, in with Col Singh as its first Commanding Officer, has participated in various Counter Insurgency, Counter Terrorist (CI/CT) operations and High Altitude areas in the Northern and Eastern theatres.

has played a pivotal role and won accolades for its outstanding operational performance in J & K. The heroism, valour, gallant sacrifices and devotion to duty of 20 Rashtriya Rifles (DOGRA) has enabled it to earn one GOC-in-C Unit Appreciation and 98 Individual awards including one (Posthumous), one Vishisht Seva Medal, two Bar to Sena Medal, seven Sena Medal, nine Mention-in-Despatch, 19 COAS Commendation Card, 48 GOC-in-C Commendation Card etc during various operations. Apart from operational achievements, has also excelled in games and sports activities.

The Battalion is not only actively involved in counter-terrorism operations but is simultaneously carrying out a number of developmental initiatives, multifarious civic action programmes aimed towards improving the standard of living, social and education upliftment of the populace, providing vocational training to youth, ensuring their general empowerment, contributing to education of women and a host of such people-centric initiatives under Sadbhavana.

