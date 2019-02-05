Indian Army warns Pak against holding 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' events near LoC

The on Wednesday warned against holding any event related to near the as it would draw a strong reaction from the Indian side.

"Our officials from the of Military Operations issued the stern warning to the Army today (Tuesday) morning," Army sources said.

As per reports, was planning to hold a motorcycle rally near the LoC on the Pakistan-occupied- side on being organised there.

Army sources said the Indian side had told Pakistan that responsibility of any such provocative activity would be on them.

Pakistan has been trying to up the ante by celebrating Kashmir every year on February 5.

Pakistanis try to organise events across the globe including important world capitals like and other European countries but have not been very successful in generating hype.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)