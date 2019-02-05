Mohammad Yusuf murder: Arrest warrants issued against 6 accused

Siwan Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against six individuals accused of murdering Mohammad Yusuf, nephew of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin.
Yusuf was shot at on Friday night, after which he was rushed to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Naveen Chandra Jha had said Yusuf was shot on his chest.
