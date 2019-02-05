JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

2009 petroleum deal case: Robert Vadra to appear before ED tomorrow

Two and a half men are destroying nation, alleges Akhilesh Yadav
Business Standard

Mohammad Yusuf murder: Arrest warrants issued against 6 accused

ANI  |  Politics 

Siwan Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against six individuals accused of murdering Mohammad Yusuf, nephew of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Yusuf was shot at on Friday night, after which he was rushed to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Naveen Chandra Jha had said Yusuf was shot on his chest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements