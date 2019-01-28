Gautam Gambhir picks his Indian squad for World Cup

Former and a member of the World Cup-winning team, on Monday picked up the 15-member squad for the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2019, beginning on May 30.

The left-handed batsman had most of the names on the expected lines. With the likes of wicketkeepers and in the team, Gambhir omitted from his predicted list.

In the unit, Gambhir picked Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, who last featured in the Asia Cup after was ruled out due to an

The team also features cricketers Hardik Pandya, who returned to the ODI squad against New Zealand, and KL Rahul, who will join A for ODI series against England Lions, following the lift of suspension which was imposed in the wake of their misogynistic remarks at a celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan.

Gambhir's Indian squad for World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)