Ruckus outside Indore jail over Akash Vijayvargiya's arrest

Security was beefed up outside the District Jail, on Wednesday after supporters of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for thrashing a earlier today, created a ruckus.

Akash, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, was brought to the jail after a court here denied him bail.

A supporter of the leader allegedly even attempted to set himself on fire.

"We are ready to sacrifice ourselves for him. didn't do anything wrong by beating up the official," the supporter told media here before being taken into custody by police. Police had earlier today arrested Akash for thrashing a with a cricket bat. A case has also been registered against 10 others in this regard.

The officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, was beaten up with the cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police tried to stop the A few bystanders also held the by his collar and slapped him repeatedly, while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Speaking to media after the incident, Akash, while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, claimed that certain legislators were getting buildings in demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation, without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash claimed that officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict people from the building that had to be demolished.

"I got to know that some buildings are being demolished by some leaders in connivance with the I requested them to keep me in the loop if any work is being done in my area, but they did not take me seriously. Two days ago, I got to know that a building is being demolished so I sent my workers to get a report and also send me pictures. I spoke to the and asked for some time to investigate, and he agreed," Akash said.

" agreed, but the next day I got to know that goons were sent to evict people living in this building. They dragged women out of their houses by their feet, women police should've been with them but they were not. When I reached there, people got angry at the officers and chased them away," he added.

After the court denied him bail, Akash's said, "The police today arrested in a false case and presented him in court. In that case, we had appealed for his bail. The court has rejected his bail. We have put an application against this to the

