Industrial output slows to 0.1 pc in February

A in manufacturing sector flattened industrial output growth during February to 0.1 per cent, official data showed on Friday.

Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 6.9 per cent in February 2018.

"The quick estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for the month of February 2019 stands at 127.5, which is 0.1 per cent higher as compared to the level in the month of February 2018," according to an official statement released by the

Cumulative growth for the period April to February 2018-19 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 4 per cent.

"Growth rates in February 2019 over February 2018 are 1.2 per cent in primary goods, minus 8.8 per cent in capital goods and minus 4.9 per cent in intermediate goods," said the statement.

The eight core sector industries form nearly 40 per cent of the index of industrial production.

