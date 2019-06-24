SCIEX announces co-marketing agreement with Elucidata to break barriers for Metabolomics Researchers

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced a Co-marketing agreement with Elucidata, a disruptive integrated platform company providing tools for data processing.

This relationship will uniquely position SCIEX to address the major challenges faced by scientific researchers and allow them to efficiently process all their data from a diverse range of workflows. It also allows scientists to interpret these results in a biological context to further advance the fields of target identification and validation, as well as deeply characterize the underlying

Under this Agreement, and SCIEX will promote Elucidata's integrated platform, called Polly, in conjunction with SCIEX technologies, including TripleTOF, X500R, and QTRAP, as well as Differential technology.

Polly is an end-to-end, vendor-neutral, integrated platform that standardizes and streamlines data analysis workflows, as well as integrates various other forms of omics data, to better understand cellular phenotype.

In addition to hosting and maintaining its proprietary workflows on a single cloud-based environment, allows for its customers to post their own on Polly, freeing up scientists' time to focus their efforts on higher value activities. The result is an environment supporting customized omics processing pipelines, comprehensive analysis capabilities, real-time scientific collaboration, and

Polly MetScape, a global metabolomics profiling data analysis workflow, is compatible with data acquired in SWATH(r) Acqusition mode, a data-independent acquisition (DIA) workflow that is now increasingly employed in untargeted metabolomics workflows. SWATH(r) Acquisition allows users to collect and MS/ of every detectable peak in their sample, thus creating a digital map of the metabolome.

The PollyPhi Workflow enables hypothesis validation, allowing scientists to go from pathways to highlighting changes in enzyme function by analyzing flow of labels through metabolites to validate hypotheses. Scientists can find relative and kinetic flux from targeted and untargeted metabolomic data, acquired from and MS/MS methods, and using liquid and gaseous chromatographic methods.

"Manual mass spectroscopic flux analysis, and especially MS/MS analysis for our MIMOSA workflows, is incredibly time and thought demanding, is prone to user errors, and limits our output", said Dr Richard Kibbey, at

"PollyPhi provides a soup to nuts analysis of our Differential MS/MS data that greatly accelerates this process, freeing the bright minds and hands for more appropriate tasks. We use PollyPhi for analysis of data generated from our Sciex QTRAP 5500 and TripleTOF 6600 instruments. It has transformed my lab", he added.

"Improving the efficiency of metabolomics workflows is critical if academic researchers and pharma customers want to advance precision medicine", said Mark Cafazzo, of at SCIEX.

"The use of Polly with SCIEX's metabolomics workflows accelerates their capabilities and empowers them with spending more time on the than crunching data through By partnering with and applying Polly to SCIEX next-generation metabolomics solutions, we help scientists address the challenges they face every day", he added.

"We are very pleased to be working with SCIEX to provide for metabolomics analysis", said Dr Abhishek Jha, of Elucidata.

"The combined capabilities of our two companies will enable scientists to extract superior biological insights from raw metabolomics data generated from various workflows", he concluded.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)