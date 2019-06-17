Intuit's QuickBooks Assistant wins Asia-Pacific Stevie Award

Inc (NASDAQ

Assistant won the bronze under the innovative use of technology in Customer Service. Assistant is a chatbot experience that solves a common problem for customers quickly and easily by staying on top of their finances.

In addition to the Bronze award for Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service, the QuickBooks customer success team was the recipient of the silver award on how an innovative approach to customer helped a lean team win the day. The award was recognition of how the team addressed the unprecedented 300 percent surge in contact volumes following the roll out of GST in July 2017.

Launched earlier this year is an offering from that unleashes the power of technology to transform how we best serve our customers. Winning the awards at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2019 demonstrates how this innovation based on the latest, cutting edge is designed to help our customers better understand and navigate their financial management processes.

"This offering by QuickBooks is creating a new paradigm when it comes to Customer Care and Self Help. At Intuit, we are staying ahead of the latest sophisticated technologies to solve our customers' problems and power their prosperity. By adding a virtual assistant, owners can simply tap to ask questions and find answers - rather than running reports and analyzing data. represents a turning point in how work gets done today, with an eye towards improving success rates in the future", said Aditi Puri - Country Manager,

"It also continues to showcase our commitment to backing accountants and small businesses in India. We are very excited about the recognition by Stevie Awards and will continue our focus on innovations that will help customers make smarter decisions", she added.

is an innovation from Intuit that helps customers make smarter decisions. The new chatbot combines data-driven insights and to ease operations by merely asking questions or stating requests, using the chatbot.

The service understands intent and identifies context to uncover numerous financial data points - from financial questions to expense tracking, cash flow, profitability and more. QuickBooks Assistant in India is designed in a way to help enable customers be complaint with GST by providing them with useful insights on how to apply for registrations and help with on boarding and providing any assistance.

Benefits include:

Ease of Use: QuickBooks Assistant understands a wide variety of financial questions. Customers simply ask how much money they made, what they could owe in taxes, or which customers are most profitable - and QuickBooks Assistant will share the answer, no need to toggle between screens or set up queries.

Time Savings: Using chat helps customers instantly access their financial snapshot with a simple question or command, making it easier than ever to review data or information.

Confidence: Customers now access the insights necessary to make financial decisions when it matters most, and feel confident that they are making intelligent, informed decisions about their finances whenever, wherever.

How to Guide: For people who are unfamiliar with specific features or capabilities of QuickBooks, QuickBooks Assistant now acts as a 'how to' guide - answering questions about how to add an account, create an invoice and more - making the product even easier to use than ever before.

GST Compliant: QuickBooks Assistant in India is designed in a way to enable customers be complaint with GST by providing them with useful insights on how to apply for registrations, tax slabs etc. QuickBooks Assistant understands the questions related to GST and will help small businesses address their doubts/queries.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)