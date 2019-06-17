Huawei increases its standing in Brandz Rankings of world's most valuable brands

has strengthened its position in a leading global index while also increasing its value.

BrandZ's annual top 100 most valuable global brands study, published by WPP's research arm Kantar, ranks 47th (up one place from last year) with an eight percent increase in value. It's the fourth consecutive year that has been featured in the top 50.

Ground-breaking product innovations such as the Huawei P30 Smartphone's advanced camera system and the unprecedented technological innovation baked into the Huawei Mate X handset (which boasts advanced 5G capabilities and a new foldable design) have clearly struck a chord with media and consumers alike, gaining excellent product reviews and countless awards, success that been reflected in sales.

As leading firm noted in its most recent worldwide tracker, Huawei provided the only highlight from a vendor perspective, posting year-on-year growth in shipments of more than 50 per cent. It further remarked that the firm's focus on growing its stature in the world of saw it closing the gap on leader and firmly cementing its number two position.

According to IDC, Huawei now boasts 19 per cent of global market share in the category and was the only vendor at the top of the rankings to experience an increase in shipment volumes throughout the first quarter of 2019.

Huawei's success shines a light on a broader trend of Chinese brands succeeding in the global consumer economy. Four of the nine new entries to the BrandZ's report are based in and there are 15 Chinese companies now in the top 100.

Overall, there was a seven percent increase from US$ 4.4 to 4.7 trillion over last year's report, adding a total of USD 328 billion to the brands listed in the report. For the 13th year, companies continue to dominate the top rankings occupying eight out of the ten places in with a combined worth in excess of US$ 1 trillion.

Looking to the future, Huawei's commitment to developing technologies that benefit society, as well as consumers, is sure to boost its reputation and standing among global audiences.

For example, Huawei's 'AI for Good' initiative brings to life how can be a when applied to helping humanity overcome challenges and improve life chances.

Recent projects include translating books into sign language for deaf children, reading facial expressions for the blind and diagnosing visual impairments at a stage early enough for effective treatment.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)